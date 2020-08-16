Barricaded suspect who shot 3 Cedar Park police officers surrenders peacefully

Three Cedar Park Police Department officers are recovering after being shot in the line of duty and the man suspected of shooting them has surrendered to police after a long standoff.

Police say that the suspect surrendered at around 9 a.m. The last hostage, who is the suspect's mother, came out of the house at the same time.

The suspect's mother was one of three hostages that were inside the home. Two others, the suspect's brother and sister, were released at around 7:45 a.m. A family dog was also released.

Two of the three officers that were injured have been treated and released from the hospital. The third officer is undergoing surgery.

Police say the scene in the area will remain active for some time as the investigation continues. Those who live on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision had been asked to stay inside their homes.

It all started at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 16. Police say that the suspect is a man in his 20s and has a history of mental illness. The man's mother reportedly called police and asked them to come to the home.

According to Cedar Park Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon, when the mother called she said her son kicked in the door and was acting aggressively. When officers went inside the home, the suspect opened fire.

A law enforcement official tells FOX 7 Austin that the injuries to the officers include a gunshot wound to the arm, a shot to the chest that was protected by the officer's bullet-proof vest, and a graze wound to the head.

During a press conference last night, Interim Chief Harmon said police have a history at the residence.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has since released this statement about the shooting:

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state."