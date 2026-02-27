BART approves service cuts plan during 'largest financial crisis in history'

The Brief BART directors voted to close between 10 and 15 stations. The plan includes more than a 60% reduction in service, elimination of the Red and Green lines, and ending service at 9 p.m. The changes would result in more than 1,000 layoffs, along with higher parking fees and increased train fares.



The board of directors for the Bay Area Rapid Transit has approved an alternative plan to slash service and cut costs as the agency grapples with what officials describe as the largest financial crisis in its history.

The board voted 8-1 early Friday morning to adopt the plan, which would take effect in January. The proposal outlines sweeping reductions, including the potential closure of 10 to 15 stations and a more than 60% cut in train service.

Under the revised plan, station closures that were originally scheduled to begin in January would be delayed until next summer. The proposal would eliminate the Red and Green lines, end service at 9 p.m., lay off more than 1,000 employees and raise parking fees and fares.

BART officials say the measures are necessary to address a massive operating deficit driven by a steep decline in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency reports that revenue is currently more than $400 million below expectations.

The plan is considered a worst-case scenario if voters reject the "Connect Bay Area" measure on the November ballot. The 14-year sales tax proposal would increase taxes by 0.5% in Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Alameda counties, and by 1% in San Francisco.

Board President Janice Li said the agency cannot afford to wait for the outcome of the November election before taking action.

"There is simply not enough time for us to wait to see what happens in the aftermath of what happens this November, for us to have the discussion, figure out what the board action is, then take the board action," Li said. "We don’t have enough time to act."

Some riders say the potential cuts would have serious consequences. Lorin Holmen, who commutes through Concord, said losing his station would force him to reconsider his job.

"If I lost this station, I’d probably have to change jobs," Holmen said. "It would affect me drastically. I wouldn’t be able to make the commute every day. It’s already a long commute but BART makes it doable for me."

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a $590 million state bailout loan for Bay Area transit agencies, including BART. However, the funding is also contingent on passage of the November ballot measure. The loan would help bridge the agency’s budget gap but would need to be repaid with interest.

Even with the proposed service reductions and cost-cutting measures, BART officials say the agency would still need an additional $150 million in revenue next year to avoid deeper cuts beginning in 2028.