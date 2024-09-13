BART equipment problem on track shuts down service between Hayward, Fremont stations

article

BART service has been stopped for hours Friday afternoon between the Hayward and Fremont stations in the East Bay because of an equipment problem on the tracks.

The transit agency issued an alert shortly after 1:30 p.m. about the problem and said Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are providing service between the affected stations.

The South Hayward and Union City stations are between the Hayward and Fremont ones and are closed while crews troubleshoot the equipment problem, BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth said.

The two stations reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m. as limited Orange Line service between Hayward and Berryessa resumed.

Duckworth said southbound trains are turning around at the Hayward station, while trains are also still running between the Fremont and Berryessa stations.

The equipment problem "is preventing our operations control center from routing trains in the area" and that crews were still at the scene to fix it as of about 3:30 p.m., Duckworth said.

There is no estimate yet for when regular service will resume.

BART has the latest updates on their Alerts and Advisories page. The service alert says there is currently no Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City.

SkyFOX flew above Fremont BART station.



