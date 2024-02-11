Expand / Collapse search

BART San Francisco line affected in all directions due to police activity

SAN FRANCISCO - BART service between Balboa Park and Daly City was stopped Sunday morning due to police activity, according to transit officials. 

The transit agency first posted about the incident at 9:33 a.m.

An alert was sent by San Francisco Department of Emergency Management at around 9:50 a.m. The alert said the San Francisco line was affected in both directions. The department said that BART's station was still open and to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Bus service is in place, provided by Muni, to connect Daly City and Balboa Park on the #14 and 14R buses. 

KTVU has reached out to police for more details on the situation. We will update this story if we hear back.

