BART stops service between Concord and Pleasant Hill due to grass fire

BART on Tuesday morning reported service had been stopped between Concord and Pleasant Hill due to a grass fire in the area.

BART officials said there is a major delay in service on the Antioch line in the SFO Airport and Antioch directions. The advisory was sent out at 5:12 a.m.

County Connection is offering mutual aid on bus line 14.

As of 6 a.m., the fire has been put out but no information was immediately available as to when normal BART service would resume.

