BART trains not stopping in Union City due to police investigation

article

BART trains are not stopping at the Union City station due to a police investigation on Monday night.

BART posted on social media just before 10 p.m. that there was "police activity" in the area. It is not clear what the investigation is for.

A KTVU crew is at the scene where there is a large police presence in the BART station's parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the area.

Our crew captured an unoccupied car that appeared to be covered in blood where the investigation was taking place.

KTVU has reached out to Union City and BART police departments for more information.

BART officials said AC Transit bus #99 is providing parallel bus service from South Hayward to Union City and Union City to Fremont.

We will update this story as we learn the latest details.