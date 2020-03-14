Bay Area announces more coronavirus cases and new protective orders

article

More coronavirus cases surfaced across the Bay Area on Saturday.

Santa Clara County's Public Health Department announced 17 new cases, raising the total to 91, including 2 deaths so far.

Among the 91 people who were infected, 38 were hospitalized.

Fifteen cases involved international travel, 27 were exposed to people with the disease, and 40 were by community transmission.

The health department also announced that it was issuing an order to restrict gatherings to no more than 35 people, in an attempt to limit the spread of this deadly disease.

“As the outbreak of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County continues to accelerate, our aggressive measures aredesigned to slow the spread of disease and protect critical healthcare system capacity and other essential services,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer. “We recognize these actions will have a significant impact of the lives of our citizens, but we believe they are necessary to protect the well-being of our community.”

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/phd/DiseaseInformation/novel-coronavirus/Pages/home.aspx?utm_campaign=coronavirus&utm_source=widget&utm_medium=referral&utm_term=eng

Meanwhile in San Francisco, city leaders announced Saturday there were 5 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The total in the city is now at 28, with no deaths.

On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced several directives, including a citywide moratorium on housing evictions effective immediately, as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium will prevent any resident from being evicted due to a loss of income related to a business closure, loss of working hours or wages, layoffs, or out-of-pocket medical costs caused by the pandemic.

Mayor Breed also announced that starting on Monday, the city's Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Public Library will use libraries and indoor recreation facilities as emergency care facilities for children, whose families are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Contra Costa County Health Services scheduled a news conference at 1 p.m. Saturday, to announce a mandatory order prohibiting public and private gatherings of 100 or more people due to the pandemic.

The briefing will be in Martinexz, and include health officials, and Candace Andersen, Chair of the County Board of Supervisors.



As of Saturday morning, officials have confirmed the following cases in the greater Bay Area:

Alameda County: 7 cases

Contra Costa County: 17 cases

Marin County: 3 cases

Monterey County: 0 cases

Napa County: 0 cases

San Francisco County: 23 cases

San Mateo County: 26 cases

Santa Clara County: 91 cases, 2 deaths

Santa Cruz County: 7 cases

Solano County: 6 cases

Sonoma County: 3 cases

