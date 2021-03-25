Bay Area organizations that support Asian and Pacific Islander communities

article

The rise in attacks and discrimination against people who are Asian or Pacific Islander has been disturbing to Bay Area residents. Many are looking for ways they can show their support for the members of the API community and denounce violence and intolerance.

It’s an issue that we take seriously at KTVU, which is why we wanted to highlight the work of organizations that have demonstrated their effectiveness in advocating for people of Asian and Pacific Island descent in the Bay Area.

Service and advocacy organizations

Oakland Chinatown Coalition: This is a neighborhood based coalition of community organizations, businesses, churches, and residents who live, work, and shop in Chinatown. They advocate for key issues in the neighborhood, including public safety, access to jobs, affordable housing, transportation, cultural preservation and public health.

The coa;ition needs donations and volunteers.

Compassion in Oakland: They strive to foster a sense of safety and community in Oakland’s Chinatown with a resource for promoting safety and community. They promote compassion over indifference and call for unity rather than divisiveness.

Support Compassion in Oakland with a donation or as a volunteer.

Community Coalition For Safety and Justice: This is a San Francisco coalition of Asian American community organizations -- Community Youth Center of SF, Chinese for Affirmative Action, Chinese Progressive Association, New Breath Foundation -- that says it is focused on inter-ethnic violence, anti-Asian racism, and building the city’s capacity to create alternatives to safety and justice.

Support their work with a donation.

Chinese For Affirmative Action: CAA is a progressive voice for the broader Asian American and Pacific Islander community. They advocate for systemic change that protects immigrant rights, promotes language diversity, and remedies racial and social injustice.

Contribute to CAA with a donation.

The San Francisco Foundation: The foundation seeks to advance racial equality and economic inclusion by organizing communities of color. Their vision calls for safe neighborhoods where residents have secure housing and enough wealth to support their families.

Give a donation to the San Francisco Foundation

AAPI resources

San Francisco Street Violence Intervention Program: The newly launched senior escort program provides seniors in Chinatown with a companion who will walk with them in public and travel on mass transit.

For more information about the program, call the Department of Disability and Aging Services (DAS) Resource Hub at (415) 355-6700.

Stop AAPI Hate: To report an incident of anti-Asian or Pacific Island discrimination or violence, visit Stop AAPI Hate's website. The reports can be made in multiple languages.