Third straight Spare the Air alert issued for Saturday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of a forecast of excessive smog, the third straight day the district has issued an alert amid a heat wave hitting the region.

High temperatures and light winds are expected to combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog, otherwise known as ozone, so the air district is encouraging people to find alternatives to driving alone to work or other activities to limit the number of vehicles on the road.

On Spare the Air days, people are advised to avoid exercising outdoors unless it is in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

