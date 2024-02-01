Bay Area storm floods roads, brings down trees

The Bay Area was emerging Thursday from a storm that flooded roads in areas, including San Francisco and Sonoma County while knocking down trees that blocked traffic in the Santa Cruz mountains.

A flood watch remains in effect until early Friday morning for the Bay Area from the North Bay coast to the Monterey Bay and east to include the Eaat Bay hills and Santa Clara valley. Some of the usual trouble spots in Sonoma County were again overwhelmed by the storm, including an area west of the Charles Schulz Sonoma Airport. Fremont Drive, south of Sonoma, was shut due to flooding. In San Francisco, on Wednesday night, two cars got stuck after driving into standing water on John Muir Drive.

In the Santa Cruz mountains, the California Highway Patrol warned about downed trees. In Soquel, a tall tree fell across Soquel San Jose Road.

The Oakland Zoo said it would remain closed Thursday because of the weather.

There was a power outage Wednesday in Marin County that affected 1,500 PG&E customers in Fairfax. PG&E said that the electricity was restored in about half an hour.

The biggest rainfalls were recorded in the North Bay — Lake Sonoma, Cazadero and Sleepy Hollow reported getting more than 4 inches of rain. Napa and San Francisco received almost 2 inches.

Due to the conditions, emergency shelters and community centers were opened in Santa Cruz, Watsonville, San Rafael, Oakland, Santa Rosa and San Jose.

After the heavy rain overnight, there will be off-and-on showers on Thursday. The Bay Area gets two days to dry out before the next storm arrives on Sunday.