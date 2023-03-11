Flooding and strong winds make a mess of the Bay Area as another storm develops

From the North Bay to the Santa Cruz mountains and beyond, the effects of the Pineapple Express are causing trouble.

Flooding and downed trees have caused multiple road closures and damage to homes as yet another storm brews in the background.

Several roads in the North Bay were shut down due to the flooding. Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park was one of them.

A spokesperson for the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said the thoroughfare is closed between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road until further notice.

In Forestville, two people had to be rescued from their cars after driving through floodwaters.

Highway 12 at Stony Point Road was also closed Friday, and officials in the area are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Down south in Monterey County, thousands of people are without power. Strong winds and rain left a mess in the area.

In Soquel, crews were working to reconnect the town that had been divided by flooded Main Street. Hundreds of residents were cut from the rest of the city after the road collapsed.

The Pajaro River levee was breached overnight Friday, prompting evacuations in Monterey County.

Clean up efforts were underway Saturday in San Francisco after downed trees smashed mutliple cars and blocked roadways. On Friday, all four lanes of Oak Street, a major route from the Sunset and Richmond Districts into downtown, were closed.

As rain continues and storm impacts persist in the Bay Area, PG&E cautioned the public to avoid touching or approaching fallen power lines.

PG&E said they still have work to do to restore power in dozens of different outage locations, before the next storm which is expected early next week.