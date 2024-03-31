Bay FC drops inaugural home opener 3 to 2

A sell out crowd packed PayPal park to watch Bay FC take the field in its inaugural home opener in San Jose. The Bay Area's newest pro team lost 3 to 2 to the Houston Dash, but fans still left upbeat and excited about the club's future.

"That's ok, it's the first game, they're gelling," said one fan leaving the game. "I'm so excited about what Bay FC is going to be for the Bay."

A crowd of 18 thousand showed up to watch one of the National Women's Soccer League's newest teams on the block.

"I’ve been looking forward to it before the team roster was announced," said fan Kirsten Wojtowicz, who was at the game with her young daughter. "We’ve been waiting and waiting for a women’s professional soccer team, we’re thrilled."

"Very excited. I love soccer," said Kirsten's daughter Georgia.

Nearby, fan Sophie Stewart, was looking forward to watching her favorite player, former Stanford standout Maya Doms.

"She’s like such a good midfielder, and she makes really good decisions in there. She’s a great player," said Stewart.

Ahead of game time, a line stretched around the stadium.

"Oh man, it’s awesome. Like I have a seven-year-old daughter, and she gets to see four women founding a women's team," said Sarah Carvalho. "It’s huge. If I ask my seven-year-old who she wants to be when she grows up, it’s now a women’s soccer player."

Next up, Bay FC takes on the Seattle Reign on Sunday, April 14th at 5 P.M.