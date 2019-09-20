Trump mocks NBA coach Steve Kerr for China stance, calls him 'little boy'
President Trump mocked Golden State Warriors coach and frequent critic Steve Kerr for how he responded to a question about a controversy between China and the NBA, calling Kerr a “little boy.”
'I never think of records': Simone Biles becomes most decorated female gymnast in history
The 22-year-old won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday.
Simone Biles nails 2 historic moves at world championships that are expected to be named after her
Biles first performed each one at the U.S. championships in August, making history as the first gymnast to do so in an official competition.
Eager fans arrive for first Golden State Warriors game at Chase Center
The long-awaited day finally came Saturday, the day the Golden State Warriors played in their new arena against the Los Angeles Lakers.
WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando
Most wrestling fans will never step foot inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but FOX 13 was granted special access to the state-of-the-art training center so we could show you what it's like to train with the WWE superstars.
Diaz hits 2 homers, Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game
Yandy Diaz slugged baseball's lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.
A's encouraging fans to come out early for AL Wild Card Game
The Oakland A's are encouraging fans to come out early for what is expected to be a raucous evening Wednesday when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Game.
Oakland A's fans psyched for wild card game against Tampa Bay Rays
Before the gates to the Oakland Coliseum parking lot opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oakland A’s fans were lined up in their cars ready to cheer on their team in the American League Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt
Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section.
Things to know about California's law on college athlete pay
California is the first state to pass a law allowing college athletes to hire agents and get paid for use of their name, image or likeness. Some things to know about the new legislation:
Can NCAA remain step ahead of latest threat to amateurism?
The NCAA and the billion-dollar enterprise that is big-time college sports have been facing targeted attacks on amateurism rules for more than a decade. Each one threatened to bring down the governing body and fundamentally change college sports forever.
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape amateur sports in the U.S.
Modesto teen, who is blind celebrates his first touchdown
Thirteen-year-old Jasen Bracy Jr. doesn't believe in obstacles.
Antonio Brown wants to recoup $61 million from Raiders, Patriots
Ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to recoup the $61 million he believes he's owed from his former teams.
NFL suspends Raiders' Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Emotional farewell for Giants Manager Bruce Bochy, "It's all about Bochy"
Bruce Bochy bid an emotional farewell following 2 1/2 decades in what is certainly Hall of Fame managerial career, finishing with a 9-0 defeat to the mighty Dodgers on his last day Sunday. Los Angeles won its franchise-record 106th game, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the first that held up on Will Smith's two-run homer right after a bases-clearing, three-run double by Corey Seager.
Threat mars East Bay high school football game, details of event now kept under wraps
Friday usually means football for high school students but that won't be the case for San Leandro and McClymonds High Schools.
Retiring San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy to get big sendoff
San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is retiring from the team after this season, but will be sent off in style with a series of ceremonies this weekend.
JLo, Shakira to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Patriots release Antonio Brown after another sexual misconduct accusation
Antonio Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. New England is the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade.