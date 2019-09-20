Bruce Bochy bid an emotional farewell following 2 1/2 decades in what is certainly Hall of Fame managerial career, finishing with a 9-0 defeat to the mighty Dodgers on his last day Sunday. Los Angeles won its franchise-record 106th game, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the first that held up on Will Smith's two-run homer right after a bases-clearing, three-run double by Corey Seager.

September 29