WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando

WWE Performance Center: Superstars rise in Orlando

Most wrestling fans will never step foot inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but FOX 13 was granted special access to the state-of-the-art training center so we could show you what it's like to train with the WWE superstars.

Diaz hits 2 homers, Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game

Diaz hits 2 homers, Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game

Yandy Diaz slugged baseball's lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.

Can NCAA remain step ahead of latest threat to amateurism?

Can NCAA remain step ahead of latest threat to amateurism?

The NCAA and the billion-dollar enterprise that is big-time college sports have been facing targeted attacks on amateurism rules for more than a decade. Each one threatened to bring down the governing body and fundamentally change college sports forever.

Emotional farewell for Giants Manager Bruce Bochy, "It's all about Bochy"

Emotional farewell for Giants Manager Bruce Bochy, "It's all about Bochy"

Bruce Bochy bid an emotional farewell following 2 1/2 decades in what is certainly Hall of Fame managerial career, finishing with a 9-0 defeat to the mighty Dodgers on his last day Sunday. Los Angeles won its franchise-record 106th game, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the first that held up on Will Smith's two-run homer right after a bases-clearing, three-run double by Corey Seager.

Patriots release Antonio Brown after another sexual misconduct accusation

Patriots release Antonio Brown after another sexual misconduct accusation

 Antonio Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. New England is the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade.