Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson's family files for conservatorship following dementia diagnosis

article

Brian Wilson's family filed to place the musician under a conservatorship after The Beach Boys co-founder was diagnosed with dementia, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The diagnosis, coupled with the recent passing of Brian's wife, Melinda Wilson, led his family and doctors to make the decision.

"Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person," the family said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

BEACH BOYS FRONTMAN BRIAN WILSON ANNOUNCES DEATH OF HIS WIFE: ‘WE ARE LOST'

FILE - Singer, song writer and founding member of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson poses for a Portrait session on August 6, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the statement continued. "Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

Before her death, Melinda provided Brian with his "daily living needs," involving "physical health, food, clothing, or shelter," according to a court document obtained by Fox News Digital. In his advance health care directive, Melinda was named as his agent for healthcare – but there was not a successor put in place before her death.

The family is also asking the court to authorize "placement or treatment for a major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)."

FILE - Musician Brian Wilson (R) and wife Melinda Ledbetter attend the premiere of "Love & Mercy" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on June 2, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

According to a doctor's declaration submitted to the court, Wilson is unable to self-administer his own medication or adhere to his medication scheduling. He also struggles with his ability to control his mood or emotions.

"On occasion for short periods of time, he can follow instruction unless when taking voice lessons or during physical therapy," Dr. Stephen S. Marmer wrote in the document obtained by Fox News Digital. "This is based on long-standing muscle memory. This is more a sign of reflex than cognition."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Wilson announced the death of his wife on Jan. 30.

"My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning," he wrote on X. "Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career."

"She was not only a model, our fathers savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched. We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us," he continued.

FILE - Musician Brian Wilson performs at Roadside Attraction's "Love and Mercy" DVD release and music celebration with Brian Wilson at the Vibrato Jazz Club on Oct. 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Melinda and Brian first met in 1986 after the former model sold the musician a car. They dated off and on before getting married in 1995. The couple were married for almost 30 years before Melinda's death.

The Beach Boys member and Melina adopted five children while married; Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash. Brian also shares two daughters with his first wife, Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford.

Melinda also took on the role of Brian's manager. She told Rolling Stone in 1999 the job was "basically negotiating, and that's what I did every single day when I sold cars."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

FILE - Band leader Brian Wilson of the rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" poses for a portrait in 1968 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Beach Boys began with Brian and his two brothers, Carl and Dennis. Eventually, they were joined by their cousin, Mike Love, and a friend from school, Al Jardine.

The group signed a contract with Capitol Records in 1962 and released the album "Surfin' Safari."

The rock band is one of the most commercially successful groups of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

The Beach Boys are most known for the songs, "Good Vibrations," "God Only Knows," "California Girls," "I Get Around" and "Fun, Fun, Fun."

Read more on FOX News.