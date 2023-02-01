Benicia bridge used for school crossing damaged beyond repair

A pedestrian bridge in Benicia has been closed and will likely be torn down because of safety concerns, according to police.

The bridge that crosses over Military West near Mary Farmar Elementary School was deemed unsafe Tuesday morning, police said.

Photos show a portion of the bridge caving and fallen debris below.

Officials are working with the school district to find new safe crossing for students and the general public.

There's no word on what caused the damage.