15-year-old girl injured in Vallejo shooting near high school, police say

Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon while walking near Vallejo High School.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. and determined the shooting was likely between two cars driving by. They do not think the girl was the intended victim.

She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Students had already been dismissed from school at the time of the shooting, officials said.

"Our schools need to be a safe place for our children," said Police Chief Jason Ta. "This senseless and brazen daytime shooting near the school is unacceptable. We will utilize all of our available resources to investigate this matter and assist the school in providing a safer environment. We ask for any witnesses to cooperate and provide information to help us solve this senseless crime."

There will be increased security at the school, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 707-648-4524.