Berkeley author Ayelet Waldman arrested in Israel: video

Ayelet Waldman, a well-known Berkeley author, was arrested by Israeli police at the Erez Crossing — the border between Israel and Gaza — while protesting the war with a group of American rabbis during Passover.

Waldman’s husband, Pulitzer-Prize winning author Michael Chabon, wrote Friday on Instagram that his wife is in custody and has legal representation, but he hadn't been able to speak with her yet.

He said he was up all night, waiting for updates and "hoping to hear her voice."

Chabon posted a video of Waldman being detained by Israeli police officers as the protesting group, Rabbis for Cease Fire, approached the border.

Waldman is carrying a bag of white rice on her shoulder and she is wearing all white and carrying a white flag.

The video shows a peaceful demonstration with Jews in white singing Hebrew songs and condemning the "genocide" against Palestinians.

An Israeli police officer tried to stop Waldman from walking with the bag of rice to Gaza, and Waldman sidesteps him to avoid him, the video shows.

On the video, there are words that state the group knew they wouldn't be allowed to enter Gaza, but they wanted to show that on Passover, the Jewish tradition is to feed all who are hungry.

"The Passover Haggadah reads, "Let all who are hungry come and eat," and teaches us that we must work for the freedom of all people," Rabbis for Ceasefire posted. "Forced starvation is just one of the many weapons of war that the Israeli state is using against the 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

The police officer says "enough, don't keep crossing," and Waldman, who was born in Israel, keeps walking.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that other Americans arrested include Rabbi Alissa Wise, a founder of Rabbis for Ceasefire; Rabbi Alana Alpert, a Detroit-area congregational rabbi; Ilana Sumka, a longtime activist and rabbinical student; and Kobi Snitz, a mathematician.

Waldman is known for her 2007 novel, "Love and Other Impossible Pursuits," and for her Mommy-Track mystery series. She and Chabon are developing a TV series based on his novel, "The Yiddish Policeman’s Union."

The couple, who are Jewish, have long been vocal of Israeli actions as they pertain to Palestinian rights.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.