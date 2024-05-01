New Outdoor Ideas and Trends for the Bay Area

This content was provided by our sponsor, System Pavers. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

New Outdoor Trends

Since the pandemic, more and more people have flocked to their own homes for rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. Now more than ever, homeowners are using their outdoor spaces for much-needed time with family, friends, and neighbors. The usability and appearance of a homeowner’s outdoor living space is extremely important.

Outdoor Ideas

Pergola: With a pergola, not only does it act as a focal point in the backyard, but it provides a space to spend time family and friends. Start planning now for next fall and football season’s great watch parties. It’s always worth considering the addition of a media section underneath the pergola where you can watch your favorite sports.

Fire Pit: Whether to create a romantic evening under the stars or simply unwind with your favorite glass of wine, the fire adds a lovely ambiance. Enjoy the warmth and comfort as you partake in lively conversation with those that matter the most to you. If you have a family with children, don’t rule out the fire pit. It can be a lot of fun to cook up s’mores and tell stories together on the weekends. This single outdoor element will help to create childhood memories that live on for years.

Paver Patio: Because paving stones aren’t subject to cracking and weak spots like concrete is, they are a great solution for anyone living in a fluctuating climate. The construction allows each paver to flex as it gets wet and dries, then settles back into its original position for maximum longevity. Paver patios are multi-functional and a worthy investment in your outdoor remodel. For kids especially, there are plenty of fun activities that a paver patio can accommodate, including summertime fun and more!

Games: Lastly, don’t forget the outdoor games! Classics like cornhole, ring toss and croquet are a must for making the most of your outdoor fun. Keep several spaced around your yard to instantly liven up any party and spark a bit of friendly competition. A Bocce Ball court outdoor is another trendy idea.

System Pavers Difference

System Pavers brings high-quality outdoor renovation services to Bay Area residents looking to elevate their outdoor living spaces. Our team is dedicated to arranging your complimentary design consultation. We then gather our resources for a comprehensive plan for your home. We have transformed homes for 30 years with our professional installation of paver patios, stone driveways, turf, pergolas, walkways and more. For a limited time, we also offer free demolition and removal. An established reputation brings reliability and trust to homeowners.

Reach out to Us!

