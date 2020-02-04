Berkeley councilman wants to make Telegraph Avenue car-free

San Francisco's Market Street may not be the only Bay Area street to go car-free.

Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson wants to get vehicles off Telegraph Avenue to and restrict traffic to buses, according to the The Mercury News. The councilman said the move would make the road more

Robinson said he was inspired by the recent ban on private vehicles on a downtown stretch of Market Street in San Francisco.

He plans to hold community meetings about the idea later in the year.