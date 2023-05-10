Berkeley names new police chief

article

Berkeley has named its interim police chief as the city's new chief of police.



Jennifer Louis has served as Berkeley's interim police chief since March 2021.

She is the first woman, first Asian American, and first openly gay chief of police in Berkeley.

The union that represents city police endorsed louis' promotion to chief.

But several citizen groups wanted the city to hold off on the confirmation until an investigation is completed into allegations of police officers texting disparaging remarks about the homeless and people of color.

