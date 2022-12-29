Berkeley's interim police chief made sexual harassment comments to officer, firm finds

Previous misconduct allegations are coming to light against interim Berkeley Police Chief Jennifer Louis.

The Berkeley City Council already has postponed a vote to make her permanent chief, as the city investigates police officers texting disparaging remarks about the homeless and people of color, as well as allegations of police making arrests because of prescribed quotas – which is unconstitutional.

Separately, the Los Angeles Times is now reporting about sexual harassment allegations against Louis.

They include a female Berkeley police officer who accused her in 2017, of making inappropriate comments to her at a SWAT team party about her being in a wet, white tank top. Louis is openly gay.

A Los Angeles law firm hired by the city found Louis violated policy and she was suspended for five days.

But Louis appealed to Berkeley's city manager, who reduced the punishment to a written reprimand, which was later removed from her file.

Louis denied all allegations against her, calling them "false."

"I was fully cleared five years ago after a thorough appeal hearing that included presentation of considerable witness evidence the investigator failed to include or obtain during his examination," Louis said in a statement to The Times. "I have never committed sexual harassment. Nor have I ever discriminated or retaliated against any member of the department or the community. ... I care deeply for the safety and wellbeing of every member of the police department and the community we serve."