Berkeley police investigating robbery at People's Park
BERKELEY, Calif. - Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday at People's Park.
On Saturday at 10:22 p.m., two suspects with a broomstick threatened a victim, according to the University of California Police Department.
Police said the suspects fled with the victim's property.
The victim was not injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police department at (510) 642-6760.