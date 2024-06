article

The Berkeley police are looking for a 13-year-old girl, according to a notice Sunday.

Amayah Brumfield was last seen around 700 Harrison Street in Berkeley at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

She stands at five feet and five inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts may contact the police at (510) 981-5911.