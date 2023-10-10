Berkeley rabbi's nephew killed in Israel

People in Berkeley gathered together on Monday evening to stand in solidarity with Israel.

Community members met at Congregation Beth Israel, where Rabbi Yonatan Cohen spoke about his personal loss.

Cohen said his 19-year-old nephew, Yoav Malayev, was near the border with Gaza when his military base came under attack.

Malayev was a second lieutenant in the 7th Armored Brigade of the Israel Defense forces.

"He had a short life that was full, productive, accomplished, filled with courage and above all a life that will filled with love," Cohen said.

Cohen is calling on Bay Area Jews to come together, especially unaffiliated Jews, to draw on the "incredible wealth" of the community.

Cohen’s parents were visiting the Bay Area at the time of the attack, and the Israeli consul general of the Pacific Northwest helped them return to Israel in time for the funeral.