Family of four killed in Pleasanton crash

A family of four was killed in a fiery crash in Pleasanton on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

The single-car crash was reported around 9 p.m. on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive.

Authorities said the electric vehicle was carrying four people when it crashed into a tree and caught fire. All the occupants — a mother and father and their two children, died.

The two children were students within the Pleasanton Unified School District, though district officials would not confirm which schools the young victims attended.

"We’re aware that any loss of life, especially when it involves an entire family, has an impact on students and staff and parents and guardians," said district spokesperson Patrick Gannon.

Gannon said the entire school district community is devastated.

Investigators are probing if speed was a factor in the crash.

At the crash site, a metal pole was knocked down alongside what appeared to be charred soil.

This latest tragedy has stirred memories of a similar crash on Foothill Road nearly five years ago that claimed the lives of three teens.

On Christmas night in 2019, twins Michael Angelo and Mark Anthony Urista, and their friend Javier Ramirez, died in a crash.

Investigators said in that incident the driver of a Honda sedan had lost control, hitting a utility pole and then a tree.

Two other occupants were severely injured.

Wednesday's fatal crash pulls at the heartstrings of community members who are still overcoming the last emotional wound.

School district officials said extra support will be available to students and staff through the rest of the week.

"We’ve provided some extra counseling and support resources for students on campus. We have wellness centers at our middle and high schools, and students have been encouraged to visit those resources if they have a need," said Gannon. "We’re also following up with families at the end of the day with a lot of resources as far as grief and just being there for students for whatever they need."

Pleasanton police have begun notifying extended family members of the victims. At this time, authorities are not releasing the names of the victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.