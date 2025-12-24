Berkeley REI closed for structural safety issues
BERKELEY, Calif. - A structural safety issue has forced the REI store in Berkeley to close just days before Christmas.
The popular outdoor gear retailer at the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Gilman Street has been shut down since Saturday. REI says the closure is due to a problem with the building’s roof.
The company said a structural engineer is examining the issue. REI added that employees and customers will be notified once the store is deemed safe to reopen.