Berkeley service dog missing last seen on BART tracks

A Berkeley service dog has been missing since Monday after "Loyalty" was last seen walking on the BART tracks downtown, police and the family said.

Chavone Johnson told KTVU that her sister's dog, a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier, got out of their building and he ran off toward the Berkeley BART station.

Berkeley police officer Jessica Perry said that police are aware that Loyalty was last seen about 3 p.m. and possibly made its way to an Oakland station.

Police are trying to help the family get their dog back.

If anyone sees Loyalty, they are asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department non-emergency 510-981-5900 and reference case #2024-00011252.