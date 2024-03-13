Berkeley will return Ohlone site to indigenous trust

The city of Berkeley has agreed to return the Ohlone Shellmound Village site to an indigenous trust.



City councilmembers on Tuesday announced a global settlement to purchase the site, which will be given to the trust.

The site, at the mouth of Strawberry Creek, is the first human settlement on the shores of the San Francisco bay.

Ohlone tribal leaders say this marks one of the most significant victories for the urban "land back" movement in California.

