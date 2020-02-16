Expand / Collapse search

Bernie Sanders set to appear at Richmond campaign rally

Bernie Sanders
Bay City News
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks on stage during a primary night event on Feb. 11, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Calif. - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to bring his presidential campaign to the East Bay on Monday for an appearance at a Bernie Get Out the Vote Rally in Richmond.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. at the Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbour Way South in Richmond, with the rally running from noon to 3 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring their vote-by-mail ballots with them to cast at the event.