Bernie Sanders set to appear at Richmond campaign rally

article

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to bring his presidential campaign to the East Bay on Monday for an appearance at a Bernie Get Out the Vote Rally in Richmond.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. at the Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbour Way South in Richmond, with the rally running from noon to 3 p.m.

Download the new and improved mobile news app

Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring their vote-by-mail ballots with them to cast at the event.