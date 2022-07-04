Bezos calls out Biden after president's appeal for lower gas prices

A Twitter war between two giants broke over gasoline prices. But, it may already be over because the combatants can't agree on the basic facts. In one corner, was President Joe Biden and in the other was Amazon mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Last Saturday, Biden tweeted, "My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you're paying for the product. And do it now."

Not long after that, Bezos tweeted, "Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."

On Sunday, Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fired back at Bezos, "Oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, but prices at the pump have barely come down. That’s not "basic market dynamics. It’s a market that is failing the American consumer."

Some Californians were mixed on who they agreed with.

As for Bezos, "He's not a part of the lower class. He doesn't know or understand or get what we're suffering because of this," said Nichole Broussard of Suisun City.

"I just feel like, what can he do better the situation? If he can’t better the situation, then we're just going with the flow," said Keaiea Hamel of East Palo Alto.

As to Biden.

"The government's never really had a good grasp on how economics work. How can you expect the public to believe there's a crisis when California raises the gas tax on July 1" said Anthony Banchero of Martinez.

But both sides seem to agree on the reason for the recent small dip in prices.

"I don't see it coming down. I think they're just getting used to it being up and they're trying to get us used to it going up," said Broussard.

All sides are bearing the bad gas vibe.

"Salaries and wages are still not where they have to be matched up with the gas process. I mean that's a problem that we're seeing globally, not just in the United States," said Fernando Romero of Vallejo.