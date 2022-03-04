Uber adds fuel surcharge for drivers struggling with recent gas price hikes
The national average surpassed $4.35 on Thursday, and California is leading the way with the highest state average of $5.67 per gallon.
Lawmakers seek investigation on price gouging as gas prices and thieves soar
Congressman John Garamendi is calling for an investigation into price gouging by oil companies while gas prices and thieves continue to soar in California.
Gas prices turning long commutes into financial nightmares
Skyrocketing gas prices have made things especially difficult for people with extended commutes. One person even said they're putting off having children because it's just too expensive.
Returning money to California taxpayers in wake of gas prices may help balance budget
Gov. Newsom and lawmakers can cut taxes, spend more money on things such as infrastructure and public education, or return money to taxpayers. That last option has been the most popular choice.
California gas prices jump to record high
The average price of gasoline in California is now $5.44 per gallon, up $0.10 from the day before. It's also up $0.76 from just a month ago.
California's average gas price rises to highest in state history
The statewide average gas price skyrocketed to over $5 per gallon for the first time, according to AAA.