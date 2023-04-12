SF bicyclists demand protected bike lanes along busy Arguello Boulevard

There's a call for action in San Francisco to put in protected bike lanes in the Richmond District.

Bicyclists who held a slow ride Tuesday night said they want changes following the death of a world champion cyclist killed by a driver one week ago.

They asked city leaders to install protected bike lanes on Arguello Boulevard from Golden Gate Park into the Presidio.

Organizers said protected bike lanes will save lives.

Bicyclists gathered Inspiration Point to kick off their ride. They urged people to join their efforts to make Arguello Boulevard safer.

A slow ride to call for fast action on this busy thoroughfare in San Francisco.



Bicyclists are demanding that protected bike lanes be installed from Golden Gate Park into the Presidio.

"You're constantly concerned about what's going to happen in the next block, next intersection," Sarah Barnes, board member with San Francisco Bicycle Coalition.

Bicyclists gathered near the spot where world track cycling champion Ethan Boyes of San Francisco was struck and killed by a driver last week in Park Presidio.

They said his death is a reminder of the dangers cyclists face.

"Today, we launched an email-writing campaign to policymakers to urge them to take action now," said Luke Bornheimer, a sustainable transportation advocate.

Organizers said they started a petition in January that has garnered more than 700 signatures that initially asked for protected bike lanes from Golden Gate Park to the Presidio gate.

"There are currently no protected bike lanes in the Richmond District and that needs to change," said Kristin Tieche with San Francisco Advisory Committee for District 1.

Change that bicyclists said is urgently needed following Boyes' death and other crashes.

They now want to expand their demand for protected bike lanes into the Presidio which is federal property and managed by the Presidio Trust.

"These are our parents, kids' lives, people here, tourists. Really trying to shine the light on the fact that this needs to get done," said David Alexander, founder of Richmond Family San Francisco.

On May 17, bicyclists plan to hold an annual event called "Ride of Silence" to honor all cyclists killed.

Organizers urged people to email city leaders, SFMTA and the Presidio Trust to demand protected bicycle lanes.

