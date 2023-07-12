Big warmup underway: heat wave coming to Bay Area

The National Weather Service has officially notified the California State Government that Friday's four-day heat wave will "rival some of the worst heat waves this area has ever seen."

Even if you can stand the heat, hydrate with liquids that contain electrolytes such as sports drinks, fruit juices, milk, nuts, and fruits and vegetables such as avocados and potatoes.

Officials warn the big picture is a bad picture.

"We know that climate is supercharging these heatwaves. We experienced the longest, hottest heatwave in the experience of the American West last September," said California Natural Resources Agency secretary Wade Crowfoot.

As the electrical system gets superheated, sporadic power outages are likely. Road or rail buckling is also possible as the heat wave progresses because, even at night, residual heat can make the next day’s heat effects more pronounced.

But the greatest danger is to people, pets and animals.

"Extreme heat is a killer, more than any disaster we face, we see more fatalities from heat," said OES Deputy Director Brian Ferguson.

The California Office of Emergency Service is implementing Phase II of its $400 million Extreme Temperature Response Plan to coordinate state agencies with local partners. That includes a $20 million state "Heat Ready CA" campaign for the groups at highest risk: those 65 or older, chronically ill individuals, the disabled, the pregnant, the homeless and construction workers.

Extreme heat domes are also dangerous even for the young and healthy who push things too far by overexertion.

"You're producing heat…and if you're not acclimated, you can get into trouble pretty quickly," said Dr. Tomas Aragon, California Public Health director.

Aragon said it takes around two weeks for a person to get acclimated.

Cal OSHA looks at plants and sites where heat, outdoors or in, is a safety factor.

"Our team is out in full force right now conducting targeted inspections to assure employers are complying with the law," said Cal OSHA Chief Jeff Killip.

Though fire risk will also be very severe, it will not rise to red flag status, but leftover fireworks remain a great danger. As summer progresses, red flag danger will become more severe.

Scientists are projecting more and more extreme events in the coming years.