Bill, Rosemary and Mark share their eco-friendly tips

Published 
KTVU FOX 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Even though the vast majority of plastic is able to be recycled, much of it never makes it to a recycling center. 

KTVU Meteorologists Bill Martin, Rosemary Orozco, and Mark Tamayo offer you some easy eco-friendly tips in the videos below. 

Help reduce waste by using reusable bags

KTVU's Rosemary Orozco offers a simple tip to be more environmentally friendly.

Say ‘no thanks’ to plastic utensils

When ordering take-out use your own cutlery from home.

Here’s how to get rid of single-use plastic bags

The use of single-use plastic bags are at an all-time high. Here's an eco-friendly way to get them off your hands.