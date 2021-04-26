Bill, Rosemary and Mark share their eco-friendly tips

article
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Even though the vast majority of plastic is able to be recycled, much of it never makes it to a recycling center.
KTVU Meteorologists Bill Martin, Rosemary Orozco, and Mark Tamayo offer you some easy eco-friendly tips in the videos below.
Help reduce waste by using reusable bags
KTVU's Rosemary Orozco offers a simple tip to be more environmentally friendly.
Say ‘no thanks’ to plastic utensils
When ordering take-out use your own cutlery from home.
Here’s how to get rid of single-use plastic bags
The use of single-use plastic bags are at an all-time high. Here's an eco-friendly way to get them off your hands.