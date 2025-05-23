The Brief Billy Joel has canceled all upcoming concerts due to a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition affecting his hearing, vision, and balance. Under doctors' orders, Joel will undergo physical therapy and refrain from performing during his recovery; he expressed gratitude for the care he's receiving and apologized to fans for the cancellations. Refunds for canceled shows will be processed automatically to the original purchasers, with no action needed from fans.



Billy Joel has announced that he will be canceling all upcoming scheduled concerts.

The news was confirmed on the singer’s website, stating that the cancellation followed a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

Billy Joel cancels all shows following medical diagnosis

What they're saying:

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," the statement said. "Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

According to the statement, the "Piano Man" said he was thankful for the excellent care he was receiving and was fully committed to prioritizing his health.

Joel, 76, also posted the statement on his social media account to share with fans.

"I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said.

What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)?

Dig deeper:

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) accumulates in the brain's ventricles, causing thinking and reasoning problems, difficulty walking, and loss of bladder control.

How to receive refund

What's next:

His website said that fans don’t need to take any action to receive their concert refund. It will be automatically processed back to the original payment used for the purchase. The refund will go to the original purchaser if the tickets were transferred to them.

List of canceled Billy Joel shows

Saturday, April 26, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting – postponed TBD Milwaukee, WI American Familv Field

Saturday, July 5, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

Friday, July 18, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Bronx, NY Yankees Stadium

Friday, August 8, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Thursday, August 21, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting Queens, NY Citi Field

Friday, September 5, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting Washington, DC Nationals Park

Saturday, September 20, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

Saturday, October 4, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, October 18, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks New Orleans Superdome

Saturday, November 1, 2025: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 1/17/25 Hollywood FL Seminole Hard Rock

Saturday, November 15, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks – rescheduled from 3/29/25 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Saturday, March 14, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 3/15/25 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

Friday, April 10, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 4/11/25 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome

Friday, May 22, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/23/25 Salt Lake City, UT Rice Eccles Stadium

Saturday, June 6, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/7/25 Edinburgh, UK Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Saturday, June 20, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/21/25 Liverpool. UK Anfield

Friday, July 3, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/10/25 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Billy Joel's recent health challenges

The backstory:

Over the past few months, Joel has been struggling with health challenges of his own.

In March, the five-time Grammy Award winner shared a statement on social media in which it was announced that he was postponing eight tour dates due to a "medical condition."

EARLIER: Billy Joel delays concerts after recent surgery: See the list

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors," the statement read.