Billy Joel cancels tour, including Levi's Stadium stop, due to medical diagnosis
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Billy Joel has announced that he will be canceling all upcoming scheduled concerts.
The news was confirmed on the singer’s website, stating that the cancellation followed a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).
Billy Joel cancels all shows following medical diagnosis
What they're saying:
"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," the statement said. "Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."
According to the statement, the "Piano Man" said he was thankful for the excellent care he was receiving and was fully committed to prioritizing his health.
Joel, 76, also posted the statement on his social media account to share with fans.
"I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said.
What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)?
Dig deeper:
According to the Alzheimer's Association, Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) accumulates in the brain's ventricles, causing thinking and reasoning problems, difficulty walking, and loss of bladder control.
How to receive refund
What's next:
His website said that fans don’t need to take any action to receive their concert refund. It will be automatically processed back to the original payment used for the purchase. The refund will go to the original purchaser if the tickets were transferred to them.
List of canceled Billy Joel shows
Saturday, April 26, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting – postponed TBD Milwaukee, WI American Familv Field
Saturday, July 5, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
Friday, July 18, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Bronx, NY Yankees Stadium
Friday, August 8, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Thursday, August 21, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting Queens, NY Citi Field
Friday, September 5, 2025: Billy Joel / Sting Washington, DC Nationals Park
Saturday, September 20, 2025: Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
Saturday, October 4, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Saturday, October 18, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks New Orleans Superdome
Saturday, November 1, 2025: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 1/17/25 Hollywood FL Seminole Hard Rock
Saturday, November 15, 2025: Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks – rescheduled from 3/29/25 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Saturday, March 14, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 3/15/25 Toronto, ON Rogers Center
Friday, April 10, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 4/11/25 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome
Friday, May 22, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/23/25 Salt Lake City, UT Rice Eccles Stadium
Saturday, June 6, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/7/25 Edinburgh, UK Scottish Gas Murrayfield
Saturday, June 20, 2026: Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/21/25 Liverpool. UK Anfield
Friday, July 3, 2026: Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/10/25 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Billy Joel's recent health challenges
The backstory:
Over the past few months, Joel has been struggling with health challenges of his own.
In March, the five-time Grammy Award winner shared a statement on social media in which it was announced that he was postponing eight tour dates due to a "medical condition."
EARLIER: Billy Joel delays concerts after recent surgery: See the list
"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors," the statement read.
The Source: The information for this story was provided by a statement from Billy Joel's website and social media accounts. FOX News contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles.