Black Restaurant Week kicks off in the Bay Area on Aug. 21 and last through the end of the month.

Check out these participating restaurants.

Amira Drey'z Experience LLC

The Cake & Sugar Company

2nd Half Sports Lounge

Eko Kitchen San Francisco

Lillie Mae's House of Soul Food

Voodoo Love

Kingston 11

Sobre Mesa

Rome’s Kitchen

El Nuevo Frutilandia

Sobre Mesa Cocktail Lounge

alaMar Kitchen

Hella Nuts, the Plant-Based Eatery