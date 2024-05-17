Black Restaurant Week kicks off in San Francisco Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Black Restaurant Week kicks off in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, and minority-owned business leaders are hoping for an uptick in customers as they highlight their array of rich cuisine.
This is the fourth year of the campaign, which ends on May 26.
Founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, based in Atlanta, and managed by partners Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson, based in Houston, Black Restaurant Week LLC is responsible for celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of regional cultural weeks per market. To date, Black Restaurant Week has expanded to more than 15 markets including Toronto.
Black Restaurant Week
Participating restaurants in Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco:
Oakland
AFRICAN:
Jollof Kitchen, 484 Lake Park Avenue
CARIBBEAN:
Sweet Fingers, 5859 Foothill Blvd. Suite 1
Cocbreeze Caribbean Restaurant and Vegan Bakery, 2370 High Street
Calabash Restaurant & Market, 2300 Valdez Street
ITALIAN:
Marzano, 4214 Park Blvd.
SOUTHERN:
Fowl & Fare
101 Broadway
Emeryville
SOUL FOOD:
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge, 3617 San Pablo Avenue
San Francisco
SOUL FOOD:
Gumbo Social, 5176 3rd St
SOUTHERN:
Tastebuds, 600 5th Ave.
CREOLE & CAJUN:
Voodoo Love, 303 2nd Street
AMERICAN:
Rome's Kitchen