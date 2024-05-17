Black Restaurant Week kicks off in San Francisco Bay Area

article

Black Restaurant Week kicks off in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, and minority-owned business leaders are hoping for an uptick in customers as they highlight their array of rich cuisine.

This is the fourth year of the campaign, which ends on May 26.

Founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, based in Atlanta, and managed by partners Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson, based in Houston, Black Restaurant Week LLC is responsible for celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of regional cultural weeks per market. To date, Black Restaurant Week has expanded to more than 15 markets including Toronto.

Black Restaurant Week

Participating restaurants in Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco:

Oakland

AFRICAN:

Jollof Kitchen, 484 Lake Park Avenue

CARIBBEAN:

Sweet Fingers, 5859 Foothill Blvd. Suite 1

Cocbreeze Caribbean Restaurant and Vegan Bakery, 2370 High Street

Calabash Restaurant & Market, 2300 Valdez Street

ITALIAN:

Marzano, 4214 Park Blvd.

SOUTHERN:

Fowl & Fare

101 Broadway

Emeryville

SOUL FOOD:

Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge, 3617 San Pablo Avenue

San Francisco

SOUL FOOD:

Gumbo Social, 5176 3rd St

SOUTHERN:

Tastebuds, 600 5th Ave.

CREOLE & CAJUN:

Voodoo Love, 303 2nd Street

AMERICAN:

Rome's Kitchen

