Blizzard conditions force highway closures in the Sierra Nevada

The snow storm was so severe in the Sierra this is what Interstate 80 looked like Tuesday.

Blizzard warnings forced a total shutdown on the highway...eerily empty without the usually packed lanes of trucks and Tahoe-bound skiers.

Highway 50 also was treacherous much of the day, traffic heading up to Tahoe has been held a mile west of Kyburz in El Dorado County due to avalanche control.

Caltrans officials say with dangerous conditions on both highways people should not try to bypass closures.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office posted a warning telling drivers not to try and use GPS directions to take side roads.

"Those GPS's are going to route you to county roads that might not be plowed or maintained right now," said Steve Nelson, Caltrans spokesman.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office also posted this video saying deputies had to ditch their vehicles and access some places by snowmobile.

Amtrak train service was also impacted.

MORE: 'Zero visibilty,' blizzard, avalanche warnings in Tahoe as another storm slams Sierra, closes ski resorts

"The Southwest Chief from Los Angeles to Chicago has canceled tomorrow because of the severe weather conditions," said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman.

Some Bay Area residents hoping to go up to Tahoe to ski are eager to hit the fresh snow but wary.

"We had mostly resorts closures today. There were very few resorts that were able to open," said Michael Reitzell, President of Ski California.

Reitzell says resorts will have to weigh factors such as low visibility and avalanche concerns.

"Really high winds so that's going to cause ice problems on chair lifts, big wind drifts, it's cold so the snow is light so it's blowing everywhere. so it's a lot of challenges for the resorts as they work their way through this storm," said Reitzell.

"For the season it's going to mean a longer season and a deeper snow pack. It helps this happens in the middle of the week, so we can get prepared for the weekend," said Reitzell.