Body found floating in Berkeley Marina

A woman's body was recovered from the Berkeley Marina on Tuesday, according to police.

A person noticed the body floating near docked boats at around 1:38 p.m., the Berkeley Police Department said.

Emergency responders who arrived at the scene recovered the woman's body from the water.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office is responsible for identifying the victim.

The circumstances of how the woman ended up in the water are not yet clear.