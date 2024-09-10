Expand / Collapse search

Body found floating in Berkeley Marina

September 10, 2024
An aerial view of the Berkeley Marina on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 where a woman's body was pulled from the water. 

BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman's body was recovered from the Berkeley Marina on Tuesday, according to police.

A person noticed the body floating near docked boats at around 1:38 p.m., the Berkeley Police Department said.

Emergency responders who arrived at the scene recovered the woman's body from the water.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office is responsible for identifying the victim.

The circumstances of how the woman ended up in the water are not yet clear.

