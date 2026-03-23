Body pulled from water just off Devil's Slide

Authorities recovered a body from the water Monday afternoon near Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County.

Witness reports body in water

What we know:

A witness reported just before 4 p.m. spotting a body in the water south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel in the Gray Whale Cove area, according to Cal Fire CZU.

Cal Fire, along with California Highway Patrol and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene and recovered the body from the water.

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Victim identified as 22-year-old man

Authorities said the victim was a 22-year-old man and showed obvious signs of death. His name has not yet been released.

Investigation underway

What's next:

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation and will determine the circumstances surrounding the death.