Bomb threat diverts Hawaii-bound flight to Oakland

A Southwest flight bound for Hawaii was diverted to Oakland International Airport after a bomb threat, which turned out to be false, according to the Alameda County Sherif's Office.

Lt. Tya Modeste said the scare was reported Monday just before news when the flight from Las Vegas to Maui landed unexpectedly because of the threat.

She said that photos were sent via Apple's Airdrop to a flight attendant aboard the flight, suggesting a bomb was contained within the aircraft.

Who sent the photos was not revealed.

Modeste said the flight was diverted to the Oakland Airport for further investigation.

But after federal authorities and K-9s searched the plane, nothing explosive was found, Modeste said.

No suspects were arrested.

The FBI is continuing to investigate, she said.

Passengers were delayed at the airport for almost six hours, Southwest Airlines told SFGATE via email.