2 unsolved homicides in Oakland, help sought from public: Police

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in two unsolved homicides dating three to four years ago.

The first victim was identified as Henry Texada, who was fatally shot on April 28, 2020, in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue.

The second victim was identified as 22-year-old DaShawn Rhoades of San Francisco. Rhoades was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt during a Juneteenth celebration in 2021.

At least seven other people were shot, with victims' ages ranging from 16 to the mid-60s. Around 5,000 people were attending the Juneteenth celebration with around 10,000 people total around the lake that day.

Then-police chief LeRonne Armstrong said he believed at least some of the victims were intentionally targeted and that the shooting was related to San Francisco gang activity.

Rhoades left behind a son.

Police say they believe multiple suspects are involved in each case.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Both Oakland police and Oakland CrimeStoppers are offering a reward that leads to an arrest.