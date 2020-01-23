Border patrol seizes more than 200 pounds of meth allegedly hidden in car by grandma, granddaughter

A woman and her granddaughter were apprehended at ports of entry in San Diego County on suspicion of trying to take more than 200 pounds of meth over the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 near ports of entry in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties.

A CBP K-9 team went through vehicle lanes at the Andrade Port of Entry when one of the dogs alerted officers to the passenger’s side door of a 2006 Dodge Durango. The 65-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter, who are both U.S. citizens, were in the vehicle.

Officers had the women and vehicle moved to another spot for further inspection, according to the agency.

After CBP officers searched the vehicle, they removed 299 packages of methamphetamine from the roof, doors and quarter panels. The packages weighed a total of 219 pounds and had an estimated street value of more than $416,000.

The vehicle and drugs were seized and both women were turned over to Homeland Security Investigation agents for further processing.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.