BottleRock 2022 to feature headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs

Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs will be the headliners at BottleRock 2022 this spring, the event's promoters announced on Monday, saying, "Get ready for the best BottleRock yet."

In all, almost 80 musical acts will take stage during the annual festival set for May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds.

Other musical performances in the line-up includes The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Westmore - featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, BANKS, Alessia Cara, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and The Wailers featuring Julian Marley.

In addition to bringing some of the best known musical artists to its stages, the annual event draws festival goers to a wide offering of wine, craft brew as well as culinary experiences.

The 2022 line-up was unveiled one day ahead of tickets going on sale. Tickets for three-day festival passes can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at BottleRockNappyValley.com.

A complete list of the 2022 line-up can be found here.

If it feels like BottleRock just happened, the 2021 festival was only months ago, held in September, after being delayed by the pandemic. Last year's event featured headliners including Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, and Guns N' Roses.