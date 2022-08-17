Brandon Crawford's kids have adorable reaction to their dad's game winning walk off homerun

article

The San Francisco Giants inched out a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night thanks to a walk off homerun from Brandon Crawford.

Following the ninth inning thrill, Giants fans took to Twitter to share their excitement, but the best fan reaction was from Crawford's own kids.

Crawford's wife, Jalynne, posted this video of their children celebrating the exiting moment. You can hear them let out a big "yeah, a walk off homerun!" as they all jumped up and down.

The game ended just after 9:30 p.m. PST, Jalynne added that the couples kids may be tired at school on Wednesday.