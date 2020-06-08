Brave neighbor took down Air Force sergeant suspected of killing Santa Cruz deputy

Investigators outlined a violent and chaotic timeline into the killing of a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy that was brought under control by a daring neighbor who tackled the gunman.

Authorities said Steven Carrillo, an active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant, shot and killed Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and wounded two other officers Saturday.

"He was dangerous and he is an angry man intent on bringing harm to police officers," Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said. "He murdered Sgt. Gutzwiller. He injured another deputy and another police officer and he's going to be held accountable."

On Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call about a suspicious white van in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz. The caller said guns and bomb-making devices were inside, Sheriff Jim Hart said.

When deputies arrived, the van pulled away and the deputies followed. The van went down a driveway at a home, and the deputies were met with gunfire and explosives after getting out of their vehicle.

Authorities said after Carrillo, 32, carried out the attack, he was seen on video attempting to carjack someone. Investigators believe he may have victimized others.

But it came down to a backyard in the Ben Lomond area where a curious neighbor tackled the suspect who authorities said was armed with an AR-15.

"It was a remarkable, remarkable, heroic thing that resident did," Hart said. "And he does not want to be named. He does not want any recognition."

Carrillo also tried to set off pipe bombs and reached for a pistol before he was wrestled to the ground, officials said.

"This guy could have done a lot more damage in our community had that resident not taken the action that he did," Hart said.

Carrillo was shot during his arrest and is being treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

The FBI also is investigating if Carrillo has any links to the killing of a federal officer who was shot outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland more than a week ago. Both killings involved shooters in a white van.

The exact motive has yet to be determined, but authorities believe the suspect was targeting police.

Carrillo was a team leader for the Phoenix Ravens at Travis Air Force Base as part of the 60th Security Forces Squadron. The Phoenix Ravens are tasked with protecting aircraft and crews from assaults on airfields “where security is unknown or additional security is needed to counter local threats,” according to the Air Force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.