Brazen thieves make off with $200K in jewelry from Los Altos shop in less than 60 seconds

Police are searching for two brazen burglars who drove a truck into the front of a Peninsula jewelry store to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

The burglary happened just before 3 a.m. at Marcel Jewelry Design on Main Street in downtown Los Altos.

Two men then climb out and smash several glass cases before putting some jewelry in their pockets.

The owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said it took the thieves less than 60 seconds to steal about $200,000 worth of merchandise.

Police said the truck they used was stolen from San Jose. The vehicle was left wedged in the storefront and the burglars got away.

Another camera captured video of the truck driving up to the business and followed by a white BMW.

The owner said in the business's 42 years, his store had never broken into until the last four months when his shop has been hit three times.

All while the owner says he's battling cancer.



"It's really unsettling. It's very heartbreaking to hear when any store gets damaged, but especially the time of the holidays when it's a busy season for jewelry stores," said Khatchig Jingirian, President of Smythe & Cross Fine Jewelry located a block from Marcel's.

Jewelers say theft comes with the territory and several stores in downtown Los Altos also have been targeted by thieves this year.

Police say they are stepping up patrols in the area and that the surveillance videos will help their investigation.

Several business owners expressed concern about officers not taking property crimes seriously.

"We're going to have to do something about this. I don't want those concerns out there. The police department doesn't, the chief doesn't, the city doesn't," said Sergeant Eric Bardwell. "We're going to have to get together with them and allay these concerns."

The owner of Marcel's Jewelry Designs said "God only knows" if he's going to reopen. He still has some pending orders and does have insurance but for now, he's simply focused on cleaning up the broken glass.



