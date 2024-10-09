Suspect charged in Brentwood killing of 17-year-old

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Brentwood last month.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Brentwood resident Ty'Jae Dukes with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related charges. Prosecutors said Dukes was charged Sept. 24.

At 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, Brentwood police responded to a shooting on Sand Creek Road, east of Stoney Creek Drive.

Arriving officers located a 17-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. Officers administered medical aid to the victim, who was transported to a hospital. The victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, survived.

Following the shooting, several people at the scene fled to a residence in the 100 block of Brush Creek Drive. Police deployed an armored rescue vehicle to search for any suspects or firearm used in the shooting.

Officers arrested Dukes at the residence after detaining multiple people.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Goold at (925) 809-7911 and may remain anonymous.