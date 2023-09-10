Expand / Collapse search

Brock Purdy fans wearing jersey get priority boarding on Alaska Airlines

By KTVU staff
San Francisco 49ers
KTVU FOX 2
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Ge

SAN FRANCISCO - Just prior to the week 1 NFL kickoff, Alaska Airlines announced a partnership with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The airline said that Purdy officially "joined our starting lineup" Sunday before the 49ers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Guests flying from the Bay Area wearing Purdy's jersey will get priority boarding all season long, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

After an offseason of rehabilitation and regaining arm strength, Purdy began his second season in the NFL as the team's starting quarterback.