Brush fire burning near I-80 in Vacaville

Firefighters were battling a nearly 50-acre brush fire that sparked near the I-80 in Vacaville on Monday afternoon.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced in a post on X about 1:45 p.m. Monday that firefighters from multiple agencies were battling a roughly 20 to 25-acre vegetation fire near Cherry Glen Extension Road on the north side of I-80 in Vacaville.

Fire officials said the brush fire was burning uphill in "light, flashy fuels" at a moderate rate and was threatening structures in the area.

Cal Fire reported about 2:40 p.m. that the fire had grown to about 49 acres, though forward progress had been halted by firefighters who were being assisted by more than a dozen fire engines and at least three firefighting aircraft.

The fire department announced just after 3:20 p.m. that the brusher had been 50% contained, and crews were set to remain on the scene into the evening to shore up containment lines and continue dousing the interior of the fire.